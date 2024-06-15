Bangabandhu Bridge toll collection crosses Tk 32 million in 24 hours

As many as 40,906 vehicles crossed it in the past 24 hours

Toll collections on Bangabandhu Bridge have seen a significant increase, driven by the heightened traffic during Eid-ul-Azha.

As many as 40,906 vehicles crossed the bridge in the past 24 hours from 12pm on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday after paying Tk 32,197,300 in tolls.

“Of them, 22,645 vehicles crossed the bridge from the eastern end, paying Tk 15,881,400 in tolls. Tk 16,314,900 was collected from the 18,261 vehicles that crossed the bridge from the western part,” said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, the executive engineer of the Bangabandhu Bridge Site Office.

Pavel said transportation of sacrificial animals and goods-carrying vehicles has also increased across the bridge due to Eid-ul-Azha festivities.

According to Pavel, nine toll booths have been installed on both ends of the bridge to ease traffic congestion during Eid travel, with additional four booths specifically for motorcycles.

Pavel said special precautions have been taken to facilitate smoother traffic flow and prevent disruptions during the holiday season.

"On Friday morning, traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Expressway moved intermittently and at a moderate pace," Pavel added.

An incident involving an overturned truck initially caused congestion, but once cleared, traffic resumed at a controlled pace.