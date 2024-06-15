Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangabandhu Bridge toll collection crosses Tk 32 million in 24 hours

As many as 40,906 vehicles crossed it in the past 24 hours

Bangabandhu Bridge collects Tk 32m in a day

Tangail Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 15 Jun 2024, 12:24 AM

Updated : 15 Jun 2024, 12:24 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Munich buzzes with Germany and Scotland fans
Munich buzzes with Germany and Scotland fans
Pakistan eliminated as US reach Super 8s
Pakistan eliminated as US reach Super 8s
Rotting body found on Teknaf beach
Rotting body found on Teknaf beach
US to impose sanctions on Israeli group
US to impose sanctions on Israeli group
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More