Spotted hyena bites off toddler’s wrist in Dhaka zoo

The fisheries and livestock ministry also launched an investigation into the incident.



Joint Secretary Shahina Frdous, who is heading the ministry investigation, said their report would include recommendations to improve safety besides action against people responsible for the incident.



Speaking to bdnews24.com, the child’s mother Shiuli Begum blamed the zoo authorities for the incident. “My child has lost an arm for life. It happened because of the zoo’s negligence.”



Citing Shiuli, zoo Director Rafiqul said the woman, her mother, mother-in-law and the child went near the netted grills by crossing the safety railing. Her father was outside. Shiuli was holding the child’s hand, but he got away somehow.



Upon hearing him cry, his grandfather and a nearby security guard rushed to the site and saw a hyena mauling an arm of the child. As they tried to pull his hand out, the hyena bit it off from the wrist and went away.



Rafiqul said they believed the child was moving his hand after putting it inside the cage and the hyena acted fast after noticing the movement.



“But no visitor is supposed to breach the safety railing because we have a security guard there. We’re checking if the guard neglected his duty.”

