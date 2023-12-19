BNP leaders ordered sabotage, arson attack on train, says DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman has blamed the central command of the BNP for the deadly arson attack on a train in Dhaka, saying he believes the connections are 'clear as daylight.'

Citing given by the arrestees in different sabotage cases during the hartals and blockades enforced by the opposition party, the DMP commissioner said the 'local agents of the BNP executed the orders' given by their 'foreign leaders,' as he spoke to the media on Tuesday after visiting the victims of the arson attack on the Mohonganj Express.

Arsonists set fire to the Mohanganj Express train from Netrokona as it arrived in Dhaka early on Tuesday morning. Three of the train's carriages burnt. The fire service recovered the four bodies from one of the compartments after they put out the blaze.

The police later sent the bodies to the morgue at DMCH. Two have been identified as Nadira Akhtar Poppy, 35, and her 3-year-old son Yasin. The two other male victims were not identified as of 11 am.

"We couldn't use fingerprints to identify the dead as they were burnt horribly. We'll use DNA samples for identification," the police commissioner said.