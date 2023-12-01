    বাংলা

    Election Commission wants police station chiefs' transfer before election

    The OCs who are in the same station for more than six months will be transferred to other places

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 04:41 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 04:41 PM

    The Election Commission wants to move police station chiefs who have been in the same place for more than six months to other stations before the Jan 7 elections.

    The commission sent a letter to the home ministry, asking for a proposal for the transfer of the officers-in-charge or OCs by Dec 5, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath on Friday.

    In a recent meeting, it was agreed that the police station chiefs shall be transferred in phases to ensure the election is held without the influence of local politicians on the police.

    The commission is also looking into complaints against some OCs to uphold fairness in balloting.

    EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said the home ministry will follow the Commission's instructions with regard to these changes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Crude bomb blast rattles court premises in Rajshahi; two injured in another explosion
    2 injured in Rajshahi crude bomb blasts
    The assailants target a police vehicle parked in front of Rajshahi Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and an autorickshaw near the Railgate area
    A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Rome, Apr 20, 2023.
    Gucci employees in Rome go on strike over creative office move
    The transfer of the design office from the Italian capital to Milan does not involve any staff reductions, a spokesperson for Gucci says 
    Jatiya Party is going to polls amid murmurs of discord over nominations
    Jatiya Party going to polls amid rift
    The discord over leadership peaked after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019
    Foreign powers interfering in upcoming election, says CEC
    Foreign powers meddling in election: CEC
    While the Election Commission prepares to hold national elections in January, interference from foreigners is ‘unfortunate but a reality’, says CEC Habibul Awal

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp