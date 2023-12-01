Election Commission wants police station chiefs' transfer before election

The Election Commission wants to move police station chiefs who have been in the same place for more than six months to other stations before the Jan 7 elections.
The commission sent a letter to the home ministry, asking for a proposal for the transfer of the officers-in-charge or OCs by Dec 5, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath on Friday.
In a recent meeting, it was agreed that the police station chiefs shall be transferred in phases to ensure the election is held without the influence of local politicians on the police.
The commission is also looking into complaints against some OCs to uphold fairness in balloting.
EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said the home ministry will follow the Commission's instructions with regard to these changes.