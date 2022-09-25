Experts urge education board to turn to technology to stop question paper leaks

Prof Kamrul Islam, chairman of the Dinajpur education board, stressed the transportation of questions and sorting tasks are assigned with “trust”.

“What to do if people go against their words? We must be more careful in future.”

Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chief of the coordination sub-committee of the central education board, conceded that loyalty cannot guarantee the confidentiality of the questions.

He thinks orthodox methods can never neutralise the risks of leaks.

“We have no other way but to trust centre secretaries, they are headmasters. This has been the way until now. He is accompanied by two other officials. Perhaps they [the two officials] were negligent which allowed the centre secretary to leak the question paper.”

The SSC exams were held across 3,790 centres this year.

Ali Akbar Khan, chairman of the Technical Education Board, thinks the centres for other exams are also susceptible to such risks. “How are exam secretaries able to do this in the presence of education officials and law enforcers? If that is the case, question leaks can easily occur.”

BUET Prof Md Kaykobad, chief of the government’s question leaks prevention committee in 2018, questioned how it was possible to keep faith in the current method to supply questions where so many people are involved.

“The education minister said there are no chances of leaks, but it happened anyway. So now we don’t have any faith as she speaks without knowing.”