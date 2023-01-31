Court issues gazette summoning Tarique, Zubaida to graft hearing

Tarique has been living in London since 2008. He and Zubaida were named as fugitives in the case as they reside abroad



Tarique's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu was named as the third suspect in the case. Her name was later dropped from the case following her death.



Zubaida, the daughter of former navy chief Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, married Tarique, son of late military ruler Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda, in 1993. Zubaida joined the government health service two years later.



Tarique was arrested during the 2007-08 military-backed caretaker rule. After his release in 2008, he left Bangladesh for the UK with Zubaida and their daughter.



The government sacked Zubaida in 2014 as she did not rejoin her workplace after taking a leave.



BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was jailed in two corruption cases in 2018. The 76-year-old former prime minister is currently out on suspended sentences.



Tarique has been the acting chairman of the party since Khaleda's incarceration in 2018. He has already received different jail sentences in four cases, involving charges of making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, money laundering, corruption and the Aug 21 grenade attack.