Election schedule to be announced soon: CEC Awal

The Election Commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, has provided an update to President Md Shahabuddin about the preparations for the upcoming 12th national polls at the Bangabhaban.

Election commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Md Anisur Rahman accompanied Awal to the presidential palace on Thursday.

The meeting between the head of state and the EC holds great constitutional significance as it typically occurs before the official announcement of the election schedule.

“We will announce a schedule soon because it is time,” CEC Awal said after the meeting.

“Regarding the election, we said it will be held in either the first or second week, and that remains our position. We will update you as soon as we have finalised our plans.”