The fire started around 3:15pm on Saturday

Fire breaks out at Dhaka power company office, quickly brought under control

A fire that broke out at a power distribution company’s offices in Dhaka’s Jahangir Gate, has been brought under control shortly.

“At 3:20pm, the fire was reported,” said Rafi Al Faruk, the duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room. “Several units were immediately dispatched.”

“Fire Service personnel were able to bring the fire under control 10-12 minutes after they arrived.”

It is not yet clear in which office the fire started or how.