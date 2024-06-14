Two of the victims died on the spot after the accident on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway

3 die in three-way crash between a truck, two cars in Tangail

Three people have died and three others have been injured after a truck ploughed into two cars in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway near the Bagutia area around 2:30am on Friday.

According to Mir Md Sajedur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost, the police have yet to identify the victims.

“Two private cars were travelling towards Mymensingh when a Tangail-bound truck came into a head-on collision with the car in front. The car fell into a ditch after the crash,” said OC Sajedur.

“The truck then also hit the second car. Two people died on the spot.”

The injured have been sent to Tangail General Hospital for treatment. One of the victims died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Sajedur.

