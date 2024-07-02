Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

ECNEC approves 11 projects costing Tk 54.6 billion

The government will pay Tk 52.14bn for these projects, while Tk 1.40bn is expected to come in from abroad and another Tk 1.06bn from implementing organisations

ECNEC approves 11 projects worth Tk 54.6bn

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 03:17 PM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 03:17 PM

Related Stories
University teachers to strike from Monday
University teachers to strike from Monday
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Read More
Police raid suspected ‘militant den’ in Narayanganj
Police raid suspected ‘militant den’ in Narayanganj
UK election gives hope to first time immigrant voters
UK election gives hope to first time immigrant voters
UK’s Sunak hunts for votes among the robots
UK’s Sunak hunts for votes among the robots
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli forces bomb southern Gaza
Thousands flee their homes as Israeli forces bomb southern Gaza
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More