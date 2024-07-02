ECNEC approves 11 projects costing Tk 54.6 billion

The government will pay Tk 52.14bn for these projects, while Tk 1.40bn is expected to come in from abroad and another Tk 1.06bn from implementing organisations

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved 11 projects at a cost of nearly Tk 54.6 billion.

The spending for these projects will come from Tk 52.14 billion in government funds, Tk 1.40 billion in foreign funds, and Tk 1.06 billion in funds from their implementation organisations.

The approvals were given at the ECNEC meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC Conference Room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The approved projects are the ‘Dhaka Region Agricultural Development’ project of the Ministry of Agricultural Resources; two projects of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives namely – ‘Important Rural Infrastructure Development in Barguna District’ and ‘Important Rural Infrastructure Development in Munshiganj District’; the ‘Land Acquisition for Raipura 120 MW (AC) Peak Grid Tied Solar Power Plant’ project of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; the ‘BCIC Printing Industrial City’ project of the Ministry of Industry; the ‘Establishment of Child Development Centres, Kishoreganj, Joypurhat and Chattogram" project of the Ministry of Social Welfare; the ‘Construction of Islamic Arabic University’ project of the Secondary and Higher Education Division; the ‘Cumilla-Salda-Kasba (Syedabad) road (N-114) to National Highway’ project of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; the Ministry of Housing and Public Works’ ‘Urban Building Protection’ project; the ‘Establishment of Pillars on the Banks of the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakshya and Balu Rivers, Construction of Ancillary Infrastructure, including Shore Protection, Walkways and Jetties (2nd Phase)’ project of the Ministry of Shipping and the ‘Construction of Administrative and Barrack Buildings of Police Stations for Bangladesh Police in Different Parts of the Country’ project of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In attendance at the meeting were Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury; Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda, Agriculture Minister Mohammed Abdus Shahid, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen, Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan, Environment, Forest and Climate Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, and Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury along with other members of cabinet and senior officials.