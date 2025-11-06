Jamaat warns of tougher programmes to secure pre-election referendum

Jamaat-e-Islami has warned that the party will resort to a tougher action if necessary to secure a referendum before the national election.

Speaking at a brief rally at Paltan intersection shortly before 11:45am on Thursday, the party’s deputy chief Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the movement will continue by lawful means for now, but that pressure will be intensified if demands are not met.

The gathering at Paltan intersection was the culmination of a march from Motijheel, organised by the eight like-minded parties to submit a memorandum to the chief advisor, pressing for a five-point charter of demands that includes issuing an order to implement the July National Charter and a referendum on it in November.

After the brief rally, members of Jamaat and the other parties began their march toward the Chief Advisor's Office Jamuna.

At the rally, Taher said: "We had hoped that the blood spilled in July and August would be the last blood sacrifice. We had hoped that after the July Uprising, we would not have to take to the streets again to achieve our demands. But we are disappointed.

"We have come to the streets; we will shed blood if necessary, but we will not allow the July Uprising to fail. The conspirators will be defeated."

He criticised time-wasting and warned that delay would be dangerous for the authorities, insisting the referendum must be held before the national election.

He argued there is still time even after the election schedule is announced and challenged suggestions that a referendum would be too expensive.

Appealing to the government, Taher said: "The pressure for discussion must be taken up by the government. A referee's role is necessary for discussions. The government must take on that role.

“Jamaat-e-Islami has already formed a two-member committee for discussions. You [the government] also announce yours.”

He also complained that he tried to contact BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir but was unable to reach him, saying: "I tried, but didn't get him on the phone. We will personally request him that the BNP also creates an environment for discussion."

He issued a stern warning, "Even after submitting the memorandum to the Chief Advisor's Office, if the demands are not met and the situation does not improve, then our next programme is a 'March to Dhaka' on the 11th.

“The 11th of November will be the day the Dhaka metropolis becomes the city of the people for achieving our demands."

Addressing the chief advisor, Jamaat leader Mia Golam Parwar said: "Organise the referendum by November and provide the legal basis to the July Charter. If you fail to do so, you will fail to fulfil the people’s aspirations and destroy the respect you have earned."

"The chief advisor must act as the referee here. We will ensure a fair election in February through a broader unity," he added.