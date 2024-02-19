Fire breaks out at a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur

A fire has broken out at a slum in the capital’s Mirpur area.

The incident was reported around 12:57 pm on Monday, according to the Fire Service.

Six firefighting units have been dispatched to the slum on Mirpur-12's Jhilpar Road to douse the fire, said Lima Khanam, a Fire Service control room officer.

Authorities have yet to identify the source and extent of the damage caused by the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.