    Fire breaks out at a slum in Dhaka's Mirpur

    Six units of the fire service have been dispatched to douse the fire

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 19 Feb 2024, 07:51 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2024, 07:51 AM

    A fire has broken out at a slum in the capital’s Mirpur area.

    The incident was reported around 12:57 pm on Monday, according to the Fire Service.

    Six firefighting units have been dispatched to the slum on Mirpur-12's Jhilpar Road to douse the fire, said Lima Khanam, a Fire Service control room officer.

    Authorities have yet to identify the source and extent of the damage caused by the fire.

    No casualties have been reported so far.

