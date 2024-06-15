2 operatives of new militant group 'Shahadat' arrested in Chattogram

RAB says the militant group operates under the ideology of the now-dormant Ansar al-Islam

Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two suspected members of the newly formed militant group 'Shahadat', which operates under the ideology of Ansar al-Islam, in Chattogram.

Lieutenant Colonel Md Mahbub Alam, commander of RAB-7, said the arrests took place in the Shikalbaha area of Karnaphuli Upazila.

The arrestees have been identified as Md Asaduzzaman alias Asif, 22, and Md Ahad, 21.

The arrests followed the capture of three alleged top 'Shahadat' members in Dhaka’s Gulistan and Signboard areas on May 24, three weeks earlier. Information from those arrests led RAB to the two new suspects in Chattogram.

At a press conference at the Rab-7 Chandgaon camp, Commander Mahbub said the operation that was conducted at an abandoned house in Shikalbaha Union led to the capture of Asif and Ahad, while some five other operatives fled.

Several jihadist books were also seized from the scene.

Mahbub said, “The new group 'Shahadat' emerged as Ansar al-Islam, unable to sustain its operations under pressure from security forces, rebranded itself while continuing its ideological and recruitment activities.”

“The group is reportedly led by a person named Salauddin, who operates from India.”

For communication, the group uses a mobile application called 'BiP’. Following the recent arrests in Dhaka, other members have become more cautious. Salauddin, via an audio message, instructed group members to become inactive and disperse to different areas, added Mahbub.

This audio message, which contains directives to change mobile numbers and addresses, was also provided to journalists by RAB.

At the press conference, it was said 'Shahadat' members distribute video messages from their leaders and conduct secret meetings in various mosques. They also provide physical training to members in locations such as Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Satkhira, and Dhaka.

They regularly convene through an online group named 'Goraba'.