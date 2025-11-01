Waning Cyclone Montha triggers rain as low-pressure system forms over Bay

Although Cyclone Montha has weakened into a low-pressure system, its impact brought intermittent rainfall to Dhaka.

Clouds had gathered over the capital since Saturday afternoon, followed by a downpour in the evening.

The showers were not confined to Dhaka alone; different parts of the country received light to moderate rainfall.

Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said, “Even though Montha has weakened, its effect on the mainland is responsible for the rainfall. It is expected to subside by Sunday.”

In the past 24 hours, Tarash in Sirajganj recorded the highest rainfall at 166mm. Other notable measurements include Bogura 94mm, Badalgachhi in Naogaon 89mm, Dinajpur 56mm, and Dhaka 32mm.

As Montha’s influence fades, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has reported the formation of a potential new low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

The Met Office’s Saturday night bulletin noted that the pronounced low over southern Bihar and surrounding regions has moved north-northeast, weakening into a less significant system. It may continue to weaken as it progresses further.

As a result, from 6pm Saturday through the following 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected in many parts of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions, with isolated showers in Rangpur, Barishal, and Chattogram. Some regions may see moderate to heavy rainfall.

Daytime temperatures nationwide are likely to remain nearly unchanged, while night temperatures may fall slightly.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C at Khepupara, Patuakhali, while the minimum was 20.7°C at Tetulia, Panchagarh.