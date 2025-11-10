Cyclone, 3-6 days of rain forecast in rest of November

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast that two to three more low-pressure systems are to form in the Bay of Bengal during the rest of November.

At least one of them can intensify into a depression or a cyclone.

In addition, the remainder of the month could also see three to six days of rain, the agency said in its forecast.

The BMD says parts of the country and river basins may also see fog during the month. The major rivers of the country are likely to continue to flow at their regular water levels. There is also a possibility of more rain in the month than is typical.

The Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions may see four to five days of rain, the Mymensingh and Rangpur three to four days of rain, and the Barishal Division five to six days of rain this month, the BMD says.

Data from the BMD says that the highest temperature recorded across the country in October was 36.5 degrees Celsius in Feni District on Oct 21 and 22. The lowest temperature was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius on Oct 14 in Tetulia in the northern district of Panchagarh.

Day and night temperatures may gradually decrease over the month, but both day and night temperatures may be higher than is typical over this period.