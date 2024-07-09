HC upholds death sentence for self-confessed ‘serial killer’ Rasu Khan in Parvin murder case

Two other convicts in the case - Jahirul Islam and Yunus – had their death sentences reduced to life in prison

The High Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to self-confessed ‘serial killer’ Rasu Khan over the murder of garment worker Parvin in Chandpur.

Two other convicts in the case - Jahirul Islam and Yunus – had their death sentences reduced to life in prison and fines of Tk 50,000 each. An additional year in prison will be tacked onto their sentences if they fail to pay the fine. Yunus is currently absconding.

The bench of Justice Syed Md Ziaul Karim and Justice KM Emrul Kayesh delivered their verdict on the appeal and death references in the case on Wednesday.

