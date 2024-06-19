Hospital compounds are inundated as Sylhet flooding worsens; 126 medical teams formed

Floodwater has entered the health complexes of Companiganj, Fenchuganj and Gowainghat Upazilas

Floodwaters have inundated hospital compounds in three Upazilas of Sylhet amid a worsening situation with more rain in forecast.

The Companiganj Upazila Health Complex was under ankle-deep water on Tuesday. Efforts to drain the water by Wednesday failed, so patients had to arrive by boat, said Deputy Civil Surgeon Jonmejoy Datta.

"We have relocated vaccines from the hospital and stored essential supplies on upper floors," Datta said.

Fenchuganj and Gowainghat Upazila Health Complex premises have also been flooded, he added.

According to Datta, 126 medical teams have been formed across the district to provide health services to the flood victims.

As many as 16 teams have been sent to Beanibazar, 12 to Kanaighat and Golapganj, and 10 each to Zakiganj and Companiganj.

Additionally, nine teams have been stationed in Biswanath, Sylhet Sadar, Dakshin Surma, and Osmaninagar, while six teams are working in Balaganj, Fenchuganj, and Jaintiapur.

Two more teams are operating at the district level.