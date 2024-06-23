Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gazipur warehouse fire tamed after one and a half hours

The fire burned a cloth scrap factory, a house and four cloth scrap warehouses, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence

Gazipur warehouse fire tamed after one and a half hours

Gazipur Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL anniversary
Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL anniversary
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More