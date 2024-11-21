Jamaat chief defends party's 1971 Liberation War stance, supports war crimes trials

He says that this political stance ‘did not constitute a criminal act’

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has expressed his support for the trial of party members involved in criminal activities during the 1971 Liberation War, while defending the party's stance during that time.

He acknowledged that the party had supported the concept of a united Pakistan while speaking at a "Meet the Press" event in East London on Wednesday.

However, he emphasised that this political stance did not constitute a criminal act

He said, "Yes, Jamaat-e-Islami supported one Pakistan. It was not a crime in politics; at that time, East Pakistan was part of Pakistan."

"However, if any crimes were committed, such as murder, arson, looting, or assaulting someone's dignity, they should certainly be brought to justice," he said.

Rahman also reflected on the challenges faced by Jamaat during the war and how many of the party's members had no safe refuge after the war's displacement.

He cited Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani as an example, explaining that even Bhashani, a prominent political figure of the time, had a similar experience.

"Maulana Bhashani, a key part of Bangladesh's politics, went to India to fight but could not stay there long because his life was at risk," Rahman said.

"He was forced to return to East Pakistan as his name carried political weight."

Regarding the role of India during the war, Rahman said if India had allowed the people of East Pakistan to unite, the country might have remained undivided.

He criticised India's reluctance to give the people of East Pakistan a fair chance, which left the people helpless and isolated.

"If India had opened its arms to us, the nation could have stayed united.

“There was no option for Jamaat or any other political party but to either fight against the Pakistani army within the country or align with them.”

He added, "It was not just Jamaat; those who could not go to India also supported Pakistan."

Rahman said, "But the focus is never on others, it is always on us. The reason is that other parties failed to present their positions through their activities, and their political stance is not significant. No one considers them a threat; Jamaat has remained the subject of attention."

Rahman also criticised Pakistan for what he called an "unfortunate" war, claiming it was forced upon the people of East Pakistan.

He said the conflict stemmed from the intransigence of Pakistan's political leaders, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Yahya Khan, who failed to resolve the crisis peacefully.

“At that point, the people of Bangladesh had no other option but to engage in the war," he said.

On the topic of post-independence trials, Rahman questioned the legitimacy of the war crimes trials, asking how cases were built against Jamaat leaders decades after the war.

"As many as 42,000 cases were filed after independence under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's rule, but none of the war criminals had their names on the list. The only name on the list was that of Yusuf, who was acquitted while Sheikh Mujib was alive," he said.

After the war, the Jamaat leader AKM Yusuf was sentenced to life imprisonment under the 1972 Collaborator’s Order, but he was released from jail on Dec 5, 1973 after the Mujib government announced a general pardon.

Rahman raised doubts about the timing of these trials, suggesting political motivations in the creation of such cases 42 years later.

He claimed this was due to Jamaat's alliance with the BNP, where the party held a "minor share of power."

Rahman pointed out that many of Jamaat's top leaders who held positions during and after the war have been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal, with some even sentenced to death.

Jamaat had substantially contributed to the formation of auxiliary forces during the 1971 Liberation War to help the Pakistani army.

The two International Crimes Tribunals of Bangladesh sentenced six Jamaat leaders for their complicity in crimes against humanity including killings, loot, arson, forced deportation, and rape during the nation’s struggle for freedom.