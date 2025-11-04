Weapons allegedly stolen from vault at Dhaka airport's burnt cargo complex

Seven firearms have allegedly gone missing from the strongroom of the burnt cargo complex at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Biman Bangladesh filed a general diary (GD) with the Airport Police Station on Oct 28 over the theft of the weapons after a break-in at the vault, but no case has been filed over the incident.

An additional deputy commissioner of the Uttara Division of the police said, "There were 21 firearms in that vault, of which 14 have been found. Seven are still missing."

"Among the missing weapons are an American M4 carbine and a Brazilian Taurus pistol."

The police official could not say whether the weapons belonged to any particular force.

He said, "A home ministry investigation panel has been assigned to this incident. We have received a GD from Biman regarding the break-in at the strongroom. However, no case has been filed over the theft of weapons."

Assistant Manager (Security) Jamal Hossain filed the GD on behalf of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which is in charge of ground handling at the Dhaka airport.

A fire broke out at the Shahjalal Airport import cargo complex on the afternoon of Oct 18. It took about 27 hours for it to be brought under control.

The incident raised questions about the security system of the airport. News of the break-in at the vault and potential theft of firearms has once again sparked security concerns.

In the GD, Biman's Jamal Hossain wrote that on Oct 24, around 3:15pm, the goods were listed in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Customs Neyamul, Biman GM (Cargo) Nazmul Huda, Additional Director of NSI Firoz Rabbani, Director of Civil Aviation Authority Iftekhar and others. These goods were kept in the vault and locked with chains and sealed in the presence of everyone.

"Then, at around 9:45pm on Oct 27, I, the DMP police and Ansar members on duty went to check the last seal and lock. However, the next morning, around 7am, I came to know through the duty officer of the Biman Security Branch, Jahangir Alam Khan, that the vault of the strongroom was not locked. I informed the DGM security about the matter and came to the airport… When I went there (to the scene), I did not see any lock on the vault door.”

Asked about the incident, Airport Police Station chief Taslima Akhter said: “Biman Bangladesh Airlines is responsible for looking after the facilities, including the cargo complex inside the airport. We only perform security duties at the gate.”

Stating that a committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating the incident, she said: “We are also investigating the GD.”

Asked about the incident, Biman’s General Manager Public Relations Boshra Islam, said: “The investigation is still ongoing. We cannot make an official statement on any matter under investigation.”