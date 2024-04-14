    বাংলা

    Somali pirates say hijacked ship MV Abdullah released after $5 million ransom was paid: Reuters

    The Bangladesh government and the Kabir Group, the owners of the vessel, have not confirmed the payment of a ransom

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2024, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2024, 09:38 AM

    Somali pirates released a hijacked ship, MV Abdullah, and its crew of 23 early on Sunday after a $5 million ransom was paid, according to two pirates.

    "The money was brought to us two nights ago as usual... we checked whether the money was fake or not. Then we divided the money into groups and left, avoiding the government forces," Abdirashiid Yusuf, one of the pirates, told Reuters.

    He added the ship had been released with all its crew.

    The Bangladesh government and the Kabir Group, the owners of the vessel, have not confirmed the payment of a ransom.

    Somalia government officials did not respond to a request for comment.

    The MV Abdullah, a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier - a type of merchant ship used to transport large amounts of cargo - was hijacked in March as it was heading from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

    The hijacking happened about 600 nautical miles east of Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

    Somali pirates caused chaos in the waters off the country's long coastline from about 2008 to 2018. They had been dormant until late last year when pirate activity started to pick up again.

    Maritime sources say pirates may be encouraged by a relaxation of security or may be taking advantage of the chaos caused by attacks on shipping by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group while war rages in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

