Contradicting census 2022 data, minister says Dhaka’s current population is 21 million

Dhaka, ranked seventh least livable city on the planet by a globally recognised index, has a population of 21 million people, a senior government minister said.

The data was revealed by Md Tajul Islam, the minister for local government and rural development, while responding to a query from Md Selim, an Awami League MP from Dhaka city, in parliament on Thursday.

Dhaka was ranked seventh least livable city despite an improvement in scores across the board in the Economist Intelligence Unit's rankings for 2023, published on Thursday.