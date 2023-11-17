Cargo ship hauling 800 tonnes of coal sinks near Mongla Port

The ship’s owner Md Bashir Hossain said it had started for Jashore’s Noapara after taking the cargo from a foreign ship at the port.

The 12 crew members onboard the vessel were able to swim ashore.

The shipmaster tried to save the ship by sailing it onto a shoal after the hull breach, but failed, Bashir said.

He claimed he suffered “a huge loss” because of the accident.