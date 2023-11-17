Cargo ship hauling 800 tonnes of coal sinks near Mongla Port

A cargo ship carrying 800 tonnes of coal has sunk in the Pasur River near Mongla Port in Bagerhat amid rough weather caused by Cyclone Midhili.
MV Prince of Ghashiakhali suffered a hull breach in the Charkana area, away from the main channel of the port on Friday morning, said Mainul Islam, a vice-president of Bangladesh Lighterage Workers Union’s Mongla unit.
The port authorities suspended cargo loading and unloading because of the storm.
The ship’s owner Md Bashir Hossain said it had started for Jashore’s Noapara after taking the cargo from a foreign ship at the port.
The 12 crew members onboard the vessel were able to swim ashore.
The shipmaster tried to save the ship by sailing it onto a shoal after the hull breach, but failed, Bashir said.
He claimed he suffered “a huge loss” because of the accident.