    Fire Service forms monitoring cell, cancels staff leave for polls

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence formed a central monitoring and coordination cell to combat fire incidents and other accidents during the election

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 07:55 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 07:55 AM

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a central monitoring and coordination cell in a bid to address fire incidents and accidents stemming from violence during the election.

    The newly formed cell will also collect information about incidents nationwide and facilitate a coordinated response, the Fire Service said in a statement.

    Additionally, holidays for all fire station staff members across Bangladesh have been cancelled, and they are now on standby duty.

    Trained volunteers will work alongside firefighters during the election. The authorities have also readied an adequate number of ambulances, fire extinguishers and rescue operation equipment.

    People can call their nearest fire station, divisional control room or the central control room hotline at 16163 to avail of services.

    They can also call the central monitoring cell on mobile at 01730336699.

