Fire Service forms monitoring cell, cancels staff leave for polls

Additionally, holidays for all fire station staff members across Bangladesh have been cancelled, and they are now on standby duty.

Trained volunteers will work alongside firefighters during the election. The authorities have also readied an adequate number of ambulances, fire extinguishers and rescue operation equipment.

People can call their nearest fire station, divisional control room or the central control room hotline at 16163 to avail of services.

They can also call the central monitoring cell on mobile at 01730336699.