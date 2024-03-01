Mobarak Hossain was set to move his family to Italy. A deadly blaze turned their dreams to ashes

Just days before embarking on a new chapter in Italy with his family, Syed Mobarak Hossain decided to take them out to dinner at Kacchi Bhai, a popular biryani outlet in Dhaka's Bailey Road.

The meal would turn out to be their last.

In a grim twist of fate, the family of five lost their lives in the devastating fire that swept through the restaurant located in the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage building.