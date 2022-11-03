Flight Lieutenant Iqbal Rashid recalls 1975 coup. Why did it fail?

Dhaka plunged into gloom and instability after the killings of independence leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family on Aug 15, 1975.
Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed became the president at that time, but the country was under the control of a group of army personnel who were directly involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu.
Chaos engulfed the military at the time, with several groups trying to take control. Coups and counter-coups in the first week of November took Bangladesh to a darker chapter of military rule.
A section of the Awami League leaders joined Mushtaque’s cabinet. The others were in jail or hiding. A group of military personnel in the armed forces were thinking about avenging Bangabandhu and restoring the chain of command by giving back power to the elected government. Some of them tried to change the country’s course through a coup early on Nov 3.
The then army chief, Ziaur Rahman, was held captive in the coup led by Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf, but the killers of Bangabandhu fled the country safely within 24 hours. Three days later, Khaled Mosharraf was killed in a counter-coup. Eventually, Zia came to the centre of power.
In the Nov 3 coup, the Air Force officers played a crucial role. From the Air Force, Flight Lieutenant Iqbal Rashid was in-charge of a helicopter support group for the coup.
He was a Bengali pilot officer at Pakistan Air Force in 1971. After Bangladesh started its armed struggle for freedom, he fled Pakistan and joined the Liberation War. He fought against the Pakistani military as the commander of Chilahati subsector under sector No. 6 of the Bangladesh forces.
After the Nov 3 coup, he faced court martial. A kangaroo court sentenced him to life in prison. He got freedom later, but not his job back.
Currently an expatriate in the US, Flt Lt Iqbal sat with writer and Liberation War researcher Salek Khokon twice during his Bangladesh visit this year to share his experiences about the dark days of 1975.
He spoke extensively on what happened in the military 47 years ago, why the coup failed, how Bangabandhu’s killers were able to leave the country, shedding new light on the darkest chapters of Bangladesh’s history.
Iqbal thinks the coup failed because of Khaled Mosharraf, who negotiated with the killers of Bangabandhu instead of destroying them. Khaled Mosharraf paid the price dearly with his and his compatriots’ lives.
“Bangabandhu’s killers left in front of our eyes. It was like a slap in the face. Who should we hold responsible for this? You tell me,” said Iqbal, his tone verging on lament.
Salek Khokon: After independence, what post did you receive when you joined the Air Force?
Iqbal Rashid: Initially, I joined as APM (assistant provost marshal). It was the Air Force's security branch, like the Air Force police. My boss was Hamidullah [M Hamidullah Khan Bir Pratik, sub-sector commander during the Liberation War, eventually became commander of sector 11. He was the deputy chief martial administrator in 1977 when Ziaur Rahman was the chief martial. After he retired from the Air Force, he joined the BNP in 1979 and became an MP three times].
The queen of England presented two helicopters to the Bangabandhu government. I, along with ABM Bashar, Wing Commander Manzur and Air Commodore Shamser Ali went to England for training to fly them. Upon my return, I was no longer an APM and started flying. I was a helicopter pilot. We used to fly helicopters to support the army and VIPs.
Salek Khokon: What was being a member of the Air Force in a newly emerged country like?
Iqbal Rashid: At the start, some of us had certain grudges. Some Bengali officers surrendered alongside the Pakistani occupation force on Dec 16 but later became our seniors. For example, in 1971, the senior-most Bengali officer was Group Captain MG Tawab [Muhammad Golam Tawab]. He was a commander at Pakistan’s Quetta base and never took part in the Liberation War. Instead, he resigned from the Air Force and went to Germany in August 1971. Bangabandhu appointed him the managing director of Biman when he returned after independence. Later he went back to Germany again. After Bangabandhu’s assassination, Khandakar Mushtaque brought Tawab home and promoted him to air vice marshal. Mushtaque even made him the Air Force chief. Group Captain Taher Quddus worked against us with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for the nine months of the Liberation War. The Pakistani government gave him an award for his actions during the war, but he was made director of air intelligence after independence.
Salek Khokon: So all of you accepted them?
Iqbal Rashid: Yes. None of the collaborator officers in the Air Force were dismissed because there simply wasn’t enough manpower. Many of those who flew had fought against Bangladesh. Also, some of the people who mistreated us while staying in West Pakistan openly supported Pakistan and were against our Liberation War but became senior officers after returning to Bangladesh. We felt troubled and disgruntled but hoped that everything would be fine.
Salek Khokon: The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu, was gruesomely killed with his family on Aug 15, 1975. You were inside the defence forces.
Could you sense anything in the air before the attack?
Iqbal Rashid: Not at all. Who would touch Bangabandhu? It never came up, even in our wildest dreams. But we had discussed the failings in his security.
Salek Khokon: How do you think the killers managed the gruesome murder?
Iqbal Rashid: It takes maturity [of personnel] to form an army. We didn’t have that. Most of the senior officers were majors. They had a strong internal conflict which intensified further after the officers repatriated from Pakistan arrived. It is also quite natural that Pakistan could recruit some of the repatriated officers [as their spies]. That was why the army was quiet on Aug 15. It’s evident from the way the killers planned Bangabandhu’s murder that they took help from the CIA or Israel. Such a ruthless killing was very rare across the world. That’s why I feel there should be more research on Bangabandhu’s murder. It was a disgraceful and abusive chapter for Bangladesh.
Salek Khokon: Where were you on that day?
Iqbal Rashid: I was in my quarters at No. 21 in the Cantonment. My house was opposite the post office. At around 7:30am on Aug 15, all of us were called to the Air Force officers’ mess in Tejgaon. We all went. At that point, we were unaware of what happened at No. 32 in Dhanmondi. AK Khandaker was the chief of air staff. Even he wasn’t sure what happened. [First Chief Air Vice Marshal AK Khandaker was an ambassador during the reign of military ruler Ziaur Rahman. He later became the planning minister in HM Ershad’s cabinet. In 2008, he won a parliamentary seat in Pabna as an Awami League candidate and served Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet as planning minister for five years. The government honoured him with the Independence Award in 2011 for his contributions to the Liberation War]
“Iqbal, you must go and check what exactly happened at No. 32,” he told me.
Flight Lieutenants Fariduzzaman and Qaiyum and I took a car and went to Bangabandhu’s residence.
Salek Khokon: And they let you in?
Iqbal Rashid: At first they blocked us. “Sir, you can’t go in. We have finished the job,” said one officer.
“What job?” I asked. “I want to go inside.”
“No, no. You can’t,” he said.
I saw Captain Shahriar, who fought with us in the same sector during the Liberation War, inside. I waved at him and he told the officer to let me in.
Salek Khokon: What did you see in Bangabandhu’s residence?
Iqbal Rashid: When I entered the house, I found Bangabandhu lying on the stairs and the entire staircase was drenched in blood. My heart wrenched at the sight. I was astonished. They had killed Bangabandhu! Begum Mujib’s room on the upper floor was perforated with bullets. A few dead bodies were lying there. The room was too simple, even for a prime minister! [Bangabandhu was president at that time] The furniture was unbelievably simple.
They [the killers] were taking photographs of everything. They took the photos and printed them within one to one and a half hours. I asked Shahriar what they would do with the photos. “We’ll keep a record,” he said.
We didn’t stay any longer. “Sir, it’s all over,” I told Khandaker Sir (AK Khandaker) when I returned.
Salek Khokon: Was it possible for you to protest at that time?
Iqbal Rashid: Not at all. The situation was not favourable to us. They pointed tanks at the helicopters and seized all the ammunition.
Salek Khokon: After that, the Air Force expressed its solidarity with the Mushtaque government, correct?
Iqbal Rashid: Yes. When we returned, the chief of air staff went to the Bangabhaban and acknowledged the government. If you go through the history, you will find the BDR and the Air Force were the last forces to express solidarity with the Mushtaque government.
Salek Khokon: What happened then?
Iqbal Rashid: It was hard for us to accept the killing of the Father of the Nation and the instatement of the Mushtaque government. The man who called us to fight for an independent country was killed in that country once it was free. We started to consider revenge. But, surprisingly, the political leaders turned out to be traitors. Most Awami League leaders recognised Mushtaque after Bangabandhu was killed.
We noted everything and kept calm, but, deep down, we were very sad. On the other hand, those officers repatriated from Pakistan were very happy. We heard that a group of officers who went to Moscow for training had celebrated the killing of Bangabandhu.
Salek Khokon: Did you ever plan to take revenge alongside a group of like-minded people?
Iqbal Rashid: Initially, there was no scope to do so. I stayed distant but kept regular contact with my friends Soleman and Yaqub, who were Awami League leaders in Nilphamari. I tried to help them sometimes, even by providing financial aid, as Awami League leaders were tortured in many ways at that time. Also, we would discuss these issues secretly within the Air Force and look for a platform for revenge. It was in September 1975, when we finally had a plan.
Salek Khokon: And how did it come about?
Iqbal Rashid: Squadron Leader Liaqat Ali Khan was a MIG-21 pilot and my senior. He was honoured with the Bir Uttam title. [He was forced to retire following the coup and
counter-coup in 1975. He lived abroad for several years and joined Biman Bangladesh Airlines as a pilot after returning]
One day he came to my office.
“We have to do something,” he said.
“Do what?” I asked.
“They are gradually turning the country into an Islamic state, and removing freedom fighters from everywhere. This can’t go on.”
He tabled a proposal and asked me - “Can you provide helicopter support?” I understood. An urge to avenge Bangabandhu’s killing grew inside me. I asked him for 48 hours and asked who would lead the operation.
You would be surprised by his reply.
“Ziaur Rahman,” he said. That was our entire conversation.
Salek Khokon: How did you inform others of your decision?
Iqbal Rashid: Then I went to Mr Bashar. I was the sub-sector commander under him in 1971. At the time he was the deputy chief of the Air Force and we were pretty close. [Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Khademul Bashar, Bir Uttam, was the commander of Sector 6 during the Liberation War and became the chief of the Air Force in 1976. The Air Force’s Dhaka base is named after him]
“Sir, we should do something,” I told him.
“What do you want to do?” he asked.
“We are ready but are waiting for your orders,” I replied.
“Who will lead?” he asked.
I told him Ziaur Rahman would. Zia was his relative.
“Okay. I’m with you,” he said. “Proceed.”
After receiving the green light, I agreed to Liaqat’s proposal.
Salek Khokon: How did you prepare for the coup?
Iqbal Rashid: We started by selecting one person from each section and checking thoroughly whether they were supporters of the Liberation War and would work for us. Finally, we selected four pilots for the helicopters. They were Air Commodore Didar, Flight Lieutenant Qaiyum, Pilot Officer Rashid and Pilot Officer Liaqat.
Salek Khokon: Who led the entire Air Force team?
Iqbal Rashid: I was leading the helicopter group while Squadron Leader Liaqat Ali Khan led the fighter team. He was also the commander of the Air Force team in the plan.
Salek Khokon: What was the key part of your plan?
Iqbal Rashid: The only things the Army was afraid of were the tanks. Only MIG-21 fighters and helicopters could disable the tanks. We planned to destroy the tanks around the president’s house [Bangabhaban] from the sky and then the Army would take the building.
Khandakar Mushtaque and Bangabandhu’s killers would be eliminated. I thought the chain of command would be restored. The Bangabandhu government would return to power and the country would have proper leadership.
Salek Khokon: Was the date fixed immediately?
Iqbal Rashid: No. We sketched out the whole plan, but then there was no response. They kept saying it would be as soon as today or tomorrow, but it went on like this without a specific date. Meanwhile, there was a plan to remove all freedom fighter officers from the Army Headquarters. We still kept waiting.
Salek Khokon: You said Ziaur Rahman was supposed to lead according to the plan. Then how did Khaled Mosharraf get involved?
Iqbal Rashid: He became involved once we took a helicopter to Tangail to nab Kader Siddiqui following orders from the Army Headquarters. [Chief of Kaderia Bahini, Kader Siddiqui, Bir Uttam, had called for an armed protest against the killers of Bangabandhu and the illegitimate government] It was at the beginning of October. Officers from the Army Ordinance, including Major Moshayed, were on unarmed helicopters moving in a non-professional way. So, Kader Siddiqui’s team opened fire at a close range while hiding in the jungle. Captain Khaled and some others were injured.
Three to four days after the incident, we went on a reconnaissance mission to the area in a helicopter. Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf was with us. Suddenly, he named a location and asked us to take him there. I was surprised because he was unlikely to know about it. It was a place near the border. According to the plan we made with Liaqat, we would meet at that location if the groups loyal to Bangabandhu’s killers Faruque and Rashid’s group chased us.
Salek Khokon: But how did Khaled Mosharraf know about the location?
Iqbal Rashid: “How did Khaled Mosharraf get involved?” I asked Liaqat after we returned. He was a great commander, but some of his actions were disliked by others. So we were not comfortable with him. “We’re not getting anyone else,” Liaqat said. “Zia has backtracked. Col Shafayet Jamil, commander of the 46 Infantry Brigade, won’t move unless a senior tells him to. When I asked Brig Khaled, he immediately said-‘I’ll do it,’” said Liaqat.
Salek Khokon: Was the plan still secret?
Iqbal Rashid: Not at all. It became common knowledge that something was to happen at the Cantonment. Bangabandhu’s killer Major Dalim (Shariful Haque Dalim) once saw me with Liaqat, Major Hafiz and Major Iqbal together in a room. We were busy planning and changed the subject when Dalim came in. He asked us what we were talking about and we said ‘Nothing at all; we came to have dinner at Iqbal’s place.’ But Dalim started to suspect us after that.
Salek Khokon: Did you all come to accept Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf?
Iqbal Rashid: The plan was getting delayed, so we accepted him.
Salek Khokon: Did you ever have a meeting with the entire team?
Iqbal Rashid: No. We [Air Force staff] used to have regular sit-downs but never had one with the entire team. The helicopter team didn’t know about the fighter team, while the fighter team was unaware of the communication team. The communication team didn’t know who was on the ground. Every group was isolated. It was a great plan.
Salek Khokon: What happened?
Iqbal Rashid: It was Nov 2, 1975. The time was around 10pm or 11pm. Liaqat came to my place and said, “Get ready. We’ll take action in the morning.” We didn’t have any contact with the other groups. As the commander, Liaqat used to liaise with Major Hafiz and the Army group.
My wife was six months pregnant at that time. I left her at home and contacted the whole team. We didn’t use any Air Force vehicles that night to keep it as secret as possible. Captain Kamal Mahmud of Biman arranged Biman cars for us.
Salek Khokon: Who accompanied you when you took action?
Iqbal Rashid: Around 6:30am, two MI-8 helicopters fully armed with rockets and guns were ready for action. Squadron Leader Badrul Alam, Bir Uttam, came on board with me. But it was not the plan. Flight Lieutenant Mizan switched off all communications. We were flying towards the Bangabhaban. Then Flight Lieutenants Jamal and Salahuddin took off in two MiGs.
Bangabandhu’s killers, including Major Dalim and Nur [ABM Nur Chowdhury], were inside the Bangabhaban. We flew over the president’s house and Race Course and brought the tanks in our crosshairs and were ready to strike them with rockets four times. We called four times and every time our commander Liaqat said - “No. Khaled Mosharraf doesn’t want any bloodshed.”
I was quite surprised. Were we there to play games? He said - “There is a mutual understanding. They will surrender and then we’ll make a decision.”
Salek Khokon: Then what did you do?
Iqbal Rashid: We were frustrated. After landing, we asked if they [the killers] had surrendered already. We were told that the negotiation was ongoing. General Osmani [General Muhammad Ataul Gani Osmani, commander-in-chief of the liberation forces during the war] was mediating the negotiations between the killers of Bangabandhu and Khaled Mosharraf at the Fourth Bengal Headquarters. We still didn’t know what was happening.
Salek Khokon: The airport was still under your control?
Iqbal Rashid: Yes, the full airport was cordoned off by MODC [Ministry of Defence Constabulary] guards so no one could enter. Most of the MODC members were freedom fighters, so we had full control over the airport at that time.
Salek Khokon: So you couldn’t take action as you didn’t receive the order?
Iqbal Rashid: That’s why I say that the Air Force never failed. We performed 100 percent of our duties. All of them [the killers] could have been annihilated if we had acted. We flew in completely prepared. Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf was negotiating with the killers on how they could be sent abroad. We were shocked when we heard that. But it wasn’t under our control. We, the Air Force personnel, performed our tasks properly.
Salek Khokon: After landing, did you wait at the airport?
Iqbal Rashid: Yes. Liaqat came to us after some time and said Tawab [Muhammad Golam Tawab] had not been found. “Let’s arrest him,” he said. Then air chief Sultan Mahmud Bir Uttam [Air Vice Marshal Sultan Mahmud. He later became the chief of the Air Force and a minister in president Ershad’s cabinet] informed us that Tawab was detained at DGFI chief KM Aminul Islam’s house. Then Liaqat and I went to arrest him alongside some soldiers from the Bengal Regiment.
Salek Khokon: Did you face any protest during the arrest?
Iqbal Rashid: No. I took Tawab to the car at gunpoint. He held my hand and said - “Iqbal, please send me abroad as an ambassador.”
“Who am I to make you an ambassador?” I said.
I thought we would give him a good bashing after taking him to Fourth Bengal. But it never happened.
Salek Khokon: What happened there?
Iqbal Rashid: At the Fourth Bengal, there was a staircase leading to the CO’s room. Col KN Huda, Bir Bikram, of 10 East Bengal Regiment from Rangpur, Lt Col ATM Haider, Bir Uttam, and Lt Col Zafar Imam, Bir Bikram, were all standing on the right corner of the landing of the staircase.
“Iqbal, everything is over. Nothing has happened,” Col Huda said.
Something really interesting happened afterwards which changed my entire life.
I was still holding Tawab at gunpoint and we were climbing the stairs. I was behind him.
Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf came and saluted him. Then said, “Sir, the quorum is complete now.”
To this day, I don’t understand what he meant.
Salek Khokon: What did Tawab do?
Iqbal Rashid: He looked at me, widening his eyes. Then he looked at Khaled Mosharraf, smiled and said: "What a wonderful job you’ve done Khaled."
I tried to figure out what was in store for me in the future.
Salek Khokon: Was it then that Bangabandhu's killers were sent abroad?
Iqbal Rashid: See, initially there were Osmani and Khaled Mosharraf. Then Tawab came in and told Khaled, "You have done everything, so you should become a general. What's the point of having any bloodshed? You better let them go." They were preparing to send Major Dalim, Faruque and the other killers of Bangabandhu to Burma in an F27 ship in the evening. Tawab, General Osmani and Khaled Mosharraf planned the whole thing and conducted the negotiation.
Around 11 am we heard that four leaders of the wartime national government—Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman were killed inside the jail. How could the killers stay in Bangladesh? How could Khaled do that? Why did he send Bangabandhu's killers abroad? The new generation must know the answers to these questions.
Salek Khokon: No one tried to prevent it?
Iqbal Rashid: No. But we, the Air Force pilots, made a small plan.
Salek Khokon: What plan?
Iqbal Rashid: We chose two pilots who would take off on a plane carrying Bangabandhu's killers and land in Saidpur. Major Harunur Rashid prepared the runway and took the other necessary steps. Everything was going according to plan, but somehow Tawab got wind of it. He came just before take-off and ordered a change of crew. We were really surprised. And you know who was part of the new crew? Faruque's [Bangabandhu's killer] brother-in-law Ashfaque.
This is how, on the evening of Nov 3, Bangabandhu's killers safely travelled to Thailand via Burma. They left in front of our eyes. It was like a slap in the face. Who should we hold responsible for this? You tell me.
Salek Khokon: Next was Nov 7. What happened in the cantonment?
Iqbal Rashid: Colonel Taher's [Colonel Abu Taher, Bir Bikram] group opened fire in the Cantonment on that day. My house was attacked too. I had moved to my friend's house beforehand with my family. Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf, Lieutenant Colonel ATM Haider and Colonel KN Huda were shot dead. Tawab was having a great time as he collaborated with Ziaur Rahman.
Salek Khokon: How did you get arrested?
Iqbal Rashid: After 7-8 days, we were informed that Air Force chief Tawab wanted to speak to us. Initially, officers’ wives were invited to the Padma Guest House. We were called and arrested in their presence for a court martial.
Salek Khokon: Who was responsible for the court martial?
Iqbal Rashid: All of the five judges were repatriated officers [from Pakistan]. Hamidur Rahman, Saiful Azam and Habibur Rahman were among the judges. We call it a kangaroo court. The decision was already made, and they were just waiting to announce the verdict to us.
Salek Khokon: What punishment did you all get?
Iqbal Rashid: First the trial was held. Our commander, Squadron Leader Liaqat Ali Khan was sentenced to death. Later, his punishment was reduced to life imprisonment. Badrul Alam, Bir Uttam, and I were handed life imprisonment. Others got different jail terms of 5 years, 2 years or 1 year. Then I was sent to cell No. 01 in Dhaka Jail.
Salek Khokon: How did you get released?
Iqbal Rashid: For some unknown reason, Ziaur Rahman drove Tawab out of the country and Mohammad Khademul Bashar became the Air Force chief. He was a sector commander in the Liberation War in 1971. He got us released from jail in May 1976.
Salek Khokon: What were the reasons for the failure of Nov 3?
Iqbal Rashid: Absolutely it was Brigadier Khaled Mosharraf. He was manipulated by Tawab and Osmani. He wasted a lot of time. Did he want to declare martial law? But that was not in the plan. I kept on asking Colonel Shafayat Jamil until his death what was the intention of Khaled Mosharraf. He didn’t know either. Khaled did not discuss anything with Jamil. Then why did he [Khaled Mosharraf] take that responsibility? Why was the radio operation halted for three days? Why did he make Chief Justice Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem president? Khaled Mosharraf did not declare anything. Rather, he wasted his life. He was killed with officers like Huda and Haider as his companions. He could not keep faith in the young troops. That’s why Shafayat Jamil, Major Hafiz, Captain Taj, Captain Hafiz, Dos Mohammad and others lost their jobs in the Army.
Salek Khokon: Did you all get job benefits?
Iqbal Rashid: Not yet. After I got released from jail, I remained dismissed. Later I got a job abroad and left. Initially, we were forced into retirement in 1975. Later, our service was extended to 1980. Accordingly, we are entitled to full pensions and benefits. But then a letter was issued saying we won’t receive any benefit. So we have never received anything, even to this day. I feel we were wronged and that this is still ongoing.
Salek Khokon: Those of the Army involved in the failed Nov 3 coup, did they face the same job issues?
Iqbal Rashid: No. The Army could not have advanced if the Air Force did not move that day. They could not fight. But the Army officers are receiving their pensions, and not us, the Air Force officers. They [Army] were not even punished. Only Air Force officers were punished.
Salek Khokon: How do you evaluate Nov 3?
Iqbal Rashid: The Air Force was always a favourite of Bangabandhu. That’s why the first protest after his killing was done by the Air Force pilots on Nov 3. They did not succeed, but they were never tainted with enjoying any undue benefit or power. This is what we are proud of.
Salek Khokon: Do you seek anything from the government?
Iqbal Rashid: The history of Nov 3 should be unpacked. All incidents and killings in the armed forces following Bangabandhu’s assassination should go under trial. The truth needs to be unveiled through proper research. By the grace of Allah, we, the Air Force pilots, are doing well financially. But the Air Force never calls us [to any of its events]. Air Force officers involved in the Nov 3 incident should get a pension – this will be our only satisfaction. The Air Force will call us to its events as an ex-Air Force member – is that too much to ask for?
Salek Khokon: Have you contacted the government or the high-ups about this?
Iqbal Rashid: We discussed it with Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan. He assured us of sincerely looking into the matter. Also, I hope Bangabandhu’s daughter [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina] will take some initiative if the issue of Air Force pilots involved in the Nov 3 incident reaches her.
Salek Khokon: Thank you very much.
Iqbal Rashid: Thanks to you too.
[Written in English by Sabrina Karim Murshed]