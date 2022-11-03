Flight Lieutenant Iqbal Rashid recalls 1975 coup. Why did it fail?

The queen of England presented two helicopters to the Bangabandhu government. I, along with ABM Bashar, Wing Commander Manzur and Air Commodore Shamser Ali went to England for training to fly them. Upon my return, I was no longer an APM and started flying. I was a helicopter pilot. We used to fly helicopters to support the army and VIPs.

Salek Khokon: What was being a member of the Air Force in a newly emerged country like?

Iqbal Rashid: At the start, some of us had certain grudges. Some Bengali officers surrendered alongside the Pakistani occupation force on Dec 16 but later became our seniors. For example, in 1971, the senior-most Bengali officer was Group Captain MG Tawab [Muhammad Golam Tawab]. He was a commander at Pakistan’s Quetta base and never took part in the Liberation War. Instead, he resigned from the Air Force and went to Germany in August 1971. Bangabandhu appointed him the managing director of Biman when he returned after independence. Later he went back to Germany again. After Bangabandhu’s assassination, Khandakar Mushtaque brought Tawab home and promoted him to air vice marshal. Mushtaque even made him the Air Force chief. Group Captain Taher Quddus worked against us with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for the nine months of the Liberation War. The Pakistani government gave him an award for his actions during the war, but he was made director of air intelligence after independence.

Salek Khokon: So all of you accepted them?

Iqbal Rashid: Yes. None of the collaborator officers in the Air Force were dismissed because there simply wasn’t enough manpower. Many of those who flew had fought against Bangladesh. Also, some of the people who mistreated us while staying in West Pakistan openly supported Pakistan and were against our Liberation War but became senior officers after returning to Bangladesh. We felt troubled and disgruntled but hoped that everything would be fine.

Salek Khokon: The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu, was gruesomely killed with his family on Aug 15, 1975. You were inside the defence forces.

Could you sense anything in the air before the attack?

Iqbal Rashid: Not at all. Who would touch Bangabandhu? It never came up, even in our wildest dreams. But we had discussed the failings in his security.

Salek Khokon: How do you think the killers managed the gruesome murder?

Iqbal Rashid: It takes maturity [of personnel] to form an army. We didn’t have that. Most of the senior officers were majors. They had a strong internal conflict which intensified further after the officers repatriated from Pakistan arrived. It is also quite natural that Pakistan could recruit some of the repatriated officers [as their spies]. That was why the army was quiet on Aug 15. It’s evident from the way the killers planned Bangabandhu’s murder that they took help from the CIA or Israel. Such a ruthless killing was very rare across the world. That’s why I feel there should be more research on Bangabandhu’s murder. It was a disgraceful and abusive chapter for Bangladesh.



Salek Khokon: Where were you on that day?

Iqbal Rashid: I was in my quarters at No. 21 in the Cantonment. My house was opposite the post office. At around 7:30am on Aug 15, all of us were called to the Air Force officers’ mess in Tejgaon. We all went. At that point, we were unaware of what happened at No. 32 in Dhanmondi. AK Khandaker was the chief of air staff. Even he wasn’t sure what happened. [First Chief Air Vice Marshal AK Khandaker was an ambassador during the reign of military ruler Ziaur Rahman. He later became the planning minister in HM Ershad’s cabinet. In 2008, he won a parliamentary seat in Pabna as an Awami League candidate and served Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet as planning minister for five years. The government honoured him with the Independence Award in 2011 for his contributions to the Liberation War]