Govt relieves 3 assistant attorneys general of duty

The government has relieved three assistant attorneys general of duty amid the uproar, violence, lawsuits, and arrests surrounding the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

Advocate Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Advocate Zakir Hossain Masud, and Advocate Shaama Akter were relieved from duty on Monday, according to a notice from the Ministry of Law’s Solicitor Office.

The order takes effect immediately.

Asked about the reason for the removal, a deputy solicitor said, “We can’t talk about it. But you know already. We can’t say such things. It is a matter of state secrets.”

Bashir and Zakir were also named on the suspect list of cases over the uproar and violence surrounding the SCBA election.