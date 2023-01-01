Muniya’s sister files no-confidence plea to PBI report exonerating Bashundhara MD

The plaintiff of the case over the murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya has officially objected to a police report that exonerated Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir.
Nusrat Jahan Tania, the plaintiff of the case filed after the suicide of Muniya, submitted a no-confidence statement on the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI report with the Women and Children Oppression Prevention Tribunal-8 in Dhaka on Sunday.
Muniya’s elder sister Nusrat, while submitting her report, accused the investigation officer of not carrying out due diligence.
Plaintiff’s lawyer M Sarwar Hossain informed journalists that the judge of the tribunal, Mafroza Parveen, set Jan 15 to record Nusrat’s deposition.
Police recovered Muniya's body from a flat in the capital's Gulshan area on Apr 26 last year and declared it a suicide.
The next day, Nusrat started a case against Anvir, who reportedly was dating Muniya at the time, on allegation of "abetment of suicide."
After three months of investigation, police submitted the final probe report over Muniya's death on Jul 19 and dropped Anvir’s name from the case. The court also accepted the charge sheet in that case on Aug 18.
Nusrat then filed another case with the tribunal against eight people, including Anvir, on Sept 6.
The other accused include Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmad Akbar Sobhan, his wife Afroza Sobhan and Anvir's wife Sabrina, models Saifa Rahman Mim and Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed, the owner of the house where Muniya died.
The special court assigned PBI to re-investigate the death and after almost a year, the PBI in October last year submitted the final report to the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking to clear all the eight accused of all charges.