Muniya’s sister files no-confidence plea to PBI report exonerating Bashundhara MD

The plaintiff of the case over the murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya has officially objected to a police report that exonerated Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Nusrat Jahan Tania, the plaintiff of the case filed after the suicide of Muniya, submitted a no-confidence statement on the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI report with the Women and Children Oppression Prevention Tribunal-8 in Dhaka on Sunday.

Muniya’s elder sister Nusrat, while submitting her report, accused the investigation officer of not carrying out due diligence.