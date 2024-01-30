    বাংলা

    Bangladesh's 12th national parliament begins first session

    The ruling Awami League has returned to power for a fourth straight term, with the Jatiya Party emerging as the official opposition

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM

    The 12th national parliament has opened its inaugural session, with the Awami League forming a government for the fourth consecutive term.

    The session, called by President Md Shahabuddin, convened at 3 pm on Tuesday.

    The first order of business for the new parliament was to elect a speaker, and Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury secured the position for the fourth time. Shamsul Hoque Tuku was also re-elected as deputy speaker of the house.

    The Awami League holds an absolute majority in parliament after winning 223 of 299 parliamentary races in the Jan 7 election. A record 62 independent MPs were elected to parliament this time, the vast majority of whom are Awami League members.

    The Jatiya Party, the official opposition in the last two parliaments, secured 11 seats, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) one seat, and the Workers Party got one seat. The Kalyan Party, once allied with the BNP, also won a seat.

    Voting in Naogaon-2 was postponed following the death of a candidate. The election for the constituency is set to be held on Feb 12.

    Members of the new parliament took the oath of office on Jan 10.

    Custom dictates that the first session of parliament be started within 30 days of the official announcement of election results.

    The ministers and state ministers of the new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were sworn in on Jan 11.

    The BNP and like-minded parties boycotted the election. But Speaker Shirin is hopeful that their absence will not have much of a bearing on parliamentary proceedings.

    The Jatiya Party has once again emerged as the official opposition. Its Chairman GM Quader has replaced Raushan Ershad as the leader of the opposition party this time.

    RELATED STORIES
    As new parliament convenes, uncertainty looms over alignment of independent MPs
    As new parliament convenes, where do independent MPs stand?
    Their stance on whether to join a party or form an alliance in parliament for the allocation of reserved seats is likely to become on Sunday
    Jatiya Party will be the opposition in the 12th parliament, says AL’s Quader
    Jatiya Party will be parliamentary opposition: Quader
    The election of several dozen independent candidates had called the party’s standing in parliament into question
    Amid controversy, Jatiya Party nominates leader of the opposition
    Jatiya Party nominates leader of the opposition amid controversy
    Per the rules, the status will be confirmed if the speaker accepts the nomination letter from the Jatiya Party
    12th national parliament to sit for first session on Jan 30
    12th parliament to sit for first session on Jan 30
    President Mohammed Shahabuddin will give a speech to open the session, which begins at 3:30 pm

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps