Bangladesh's 12th national parliament begins first session

The 12th national parliament has opened its inaugural session, with the Awami League forming a government for the fourth consecutive term.

The session, called by President Md Shahabuddin, convened at 3 pm on Tuesday.

The first order of business for the new parliament was to elect a speaker, and Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury secured the position for the fourth time. Shamsul Hoque Tuku was also re-elected as deputy speaker of the house.

The Awami League holds an absolute majority in parliament after winning 223 of 299 parliamentary races in the Jan 7 election. A record 62 independent MPs were elected to parliament this time, the vast majority of whom are Awami League members.

The Jatiya Party, the official opposition in the last two parliaments, secured 11 seats, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) one seat, and the Workers Party got one seat. The Kalyan Party, once allied with the BNP, also won a seat.