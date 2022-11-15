Rohingya drug traffickers were involved in Zero Point shooting: home minister

Rohingya drug traffickers were involved in a shootout with Bangladesh armed forces at the Zero Point of the border in Bandarban’s Tumabru, according to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Bangladeshi forces were carrying out an anti-drug raid on a tip-off from defence intelligence, the minister said on Tuesday. “One of our officers was shot dead. We are trying to identify how he was shot and which drug trafficker fired upon him.”

On Monday night, Inter-Services Public Relations said an officer of the Bangladesh Air Force died while a member of the Rapid Action Battalion was wounded during a clash with “smugglers” at Konapara Zero Point along Naikkhyangchhari’s Tumabru border that evening.