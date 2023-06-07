6 people burnt in Wari gas pipeline fire

The six-storey building housed shops on the ground and first floors while the four upper floors were residential homes
At least six people have suffered burns in a gas pipeline fire in Dhaka’s Wari during repair work.
The fire broke out at around 2:30 am on Wednesday when pipeline repair work was ongoing on Tipu Sultan Road, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The injured were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Most of the injured were pipeline repairmen.
Sohel, one of the injured, is now in critical condition, Bachchu Mia, chief of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost, said citing a doctor. Burns covered 80 percent of his body.
Five units of firefighters brought the flames under control at around 5:30 am, said Ershad Hossain of the Fire Service Control Room.