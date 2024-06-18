Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 19, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Incessant rainfall, and rising water continue to worsen flooding in Sylhet

Heavy rain and water from hill runoff have inundated at least 12 Upazilas in the Sylhet district

Incessant rainfall, and rising water continue to worsen flooding

Sylhet Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 18 Jun 2024, 05:26 PM

Updated : 18 Jun 2024, 05:26 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Many without power, road communication in flooded Sunamganj
Many without power, road communication in flooded Sunamganj
Tanzim penalised for ICC code breach
Tanzim penalised for ICC code breach
Sand-looting frenzy devastates Piyain, its people
Sand-looting frenzy devastates Piyain, its people
LNG deliveries cancelled after storm damages terminal
LNG deliveries cancelled after storm damages terminal
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More