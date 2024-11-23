He addresses senior officers at Saturday’s meeting on law and order

IGP orders officers not to harass innocent people in cases

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police, or IGP, Baharul Alam, has directed officers not to harass innocent individuals in cases filed following the change of government triggered by the mass uprising.

At a meeting on Saturday regarding the "law and order and security" at the Police Headquarters, Baharul issued this instruction to senior field-level officers, according to a press release from the headquarters.

The interim government replaced Mainul Islam, who had served as IGP since the fall of the previous government on Aug 5, with Baharul, who had retired four years ago.

He had previously headed the Special Branch, or SB, of police and served as a police liaison officer in the United Nations peacekeeping department from 2009 to 2013.

In 2015, he worked as a senior police adviser for the UN peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

His international assignments also included postings in Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, and Sierra Leone. After being "passed over promotion" twice, he retired in 2020.

At the meeting on Saturday, Baharul said: "Cases filed after Aug 5 must be investigated properly. No innocent person can be harassed.

“Even if a case is filed in the name of an innocent person, measures must be taken to withdraw it through proper legal process."

To encourage police personnel, the IGP instructed metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs, and district police superintendents to maintain regular interaction with their teams.

He emphasised, "No police member will be victimised unnecessarily."

Baharul also urged field-level officers to enhance relations with the public. "Police must go to the people, listen to their problems or complaints, and take legal action accordingly."

Recognising the heightened expectations of the public, he added: "In the current situation, the expectations of the people are high. If any untoward situation arises, police will have to play a strong role with patience."

He instructed officers to strengthen efforts to recover looted weapons.

The meeting, moderated by DIG (Operations) Md Rezaul Karim, was attended virtually by all metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs, and district police superintendents.

Additional IGs Golam Kibria, Md Akram Hossain, Abu Naser Mohammed Khaled, DIG Md Kamrul Ahsan, and other senior officials were also present at the police headquarters.