Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh minister's stolen mobile phone traced and recovered from Malaysia

DB police say 80 networks are active nationwide in mobile phone theft and robbery

Religion minister's stolen phone returned from Malaysia

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 11:19 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 11:19 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Rohit steers India to easy win over Ireland
Rohit steers India to easy win over Ireland
Hasina congratulates Modi on election win
Hasina congratulates Modi on election win
Budget session begins
Budget session begins
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Hunter Biden's ex-wife describes his drug use at his criminal trial
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More