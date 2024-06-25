As many as 34,893 vehicles crossed the bridge in the 24 hours to noon on Monday

Bangabandhu Bridge rakes in over Tk 29 million in tolls in 24 hours

The Bangabandhu Bridge has raked in Tk 29,332,900 in tolls in the past 24 hours after the end of the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu highway has increased as holidaymakers are finally returning to the capital.

As many as 34,893 vehicles crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge over 24 hours, according to Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the Bangabandhu Bridge site office.

“People from the northern region are returning to Dhaka after the Eid holidays. On a regular day, as many as 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles traverse the bridge. But after the Eid holidays, the traffic has significantly increased,” said Pavel.

According to Pavel, Tk 14.24 million was collected in tolls after 15,884 vehicles got on from the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge from 12pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

“Tk 15,092,650 was collected after 19,009 vehicles entered at the western end of the bridge,” he added.

On regular days, the tolls are collected from 12 booths on both ends of the bridge. However, as many as 18 booths, including separate motorcycle lanes, were set up on either side of the bridge to ensure smooth journeys for holidaymakers ahead of Eid.