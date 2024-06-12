Bashundhara blast: 3-year-old Ayan dies of burn wounds

Three others in his family are still hospitalised with burns after a blast on Monday night

Ayan, the youngest son of a family caught in a blast in the Bashundhara Residential Area, has died of his wounds.

The three-year-old died at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute around 4am on Wednesday.

Ayan and three others of his family were burnt in the blast on the ground floor of the building on Monday night. The three others hospitalised are Abdul Mannan, 60, and his two daughters Rakshi Akhtar, 20, and Futu Akhtar, 18. Mannan is Ayan’s grandfather.

The family had come to Dhaka from Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali for medical treatment for Ayan’s mother Rakshi, who has a brain tumour. They had rented the Bashundhara flat for a few days while she sought treatment at Evercare Hospital.

Ayan’s mother, aunt, and grandfather are still receiving medical treatment, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, the officer-in-charge of the Police Outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Rakshi and Futu have burns on 55 percent of their bodies, while Mannan has burns on 50 percent of his body.

Doctors say that none of them are out of danger.

The police and Fire Service say an initial investigation suggests the blast may have been caused by an air conditioner explosion.