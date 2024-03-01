Mother clasped children in her embrace in their final moments as fire ripped through Bailey Road building

On the eve of the weekend, Poppy Rani Roy, 30, decided to treat her children to a visit at the Ekushey Book Fair. On their way back, they stopped for a meal at a popular biriyani restaurant 'Kacchi Bhai' on Bailey Road.

Poppy could never have imagined that dinner would be their last together.

What was meant to be a pleasant family outing turned into a nightmare when a fierce fire ripped through the six-storey Green Cozy Cottage building.

As the flames roared, Poppy instinctively wrapped her arms around 12-year-old daughter Adrija and son six-year-old Turjo amid the suffocating smoke. But none of them survived.

The trio were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after the fire broke out. Her brother Rinku Roy collected their bodies on Friday.