Lack of flights, deception frustrate Bangladeshi workers bound for Malaysia

Over 30,000 Bangladeshi workers are stranded despite being authorised travel to Malaysia

Hundreds of workers from different parts of Bangladesh have descended on Dhaka airport, but most of them were left frustrated as they were unable to travel to Malaysia because of a lack of flights.

Some alleged deception by recruiting agencies, while some others received their tickets after their flights had already departed.

The expatriates’ welfare ministry had authorised 523,834 workers to go to Malaysia until May 21, with another 1,112 approvals granted subsequently, according to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training or BMET.

But 491,745 departed from Dhaka for Kuala Lumpur as of Thursday, and only 1,500 were able to fly out on Friday, leaving 31,701 workers unable to travel despite having permission.

To address the situation, Biman operated an additional flight for 271 passengers on Friday evening.

Many workers, following the instructions of recruiting agencies, arrived at the airport early in the morning only to find themselves without tickets.

Al Mamun, from Khulna’s Terokhada, expressed his frustration: "I wanted to go to Malaysia to fulfil my parents' dream, but couldn’t secure a ticket. The agency asked me to wait and promised to make arrangements. Now, there are many people here, but no tickets,” he said.

Another person from the same Upazila, Shakibur Rahman, was supposed to go to Malaysia through Sky Tours and Travels Ltd.

He had a flight scheduled for 7:15pm on Thursday, but he received the ticket at 7pm and missed the flight.

“They [Sky Tours] asked me to come again today [Friday]. So, I’ve come. But I don’t think I can go now,” he said.

Alamgir Hossain, a driver from Muktagachha in Mymensingh, had borrowed money from relatives to pay for the Malaysian job.

“But I was duped by an agent. I have a little girl. I don’t know what I will do now,” he said.

Md Sherekul from Naogaon’s Atrai said he could not even eat while waiting. “The agency said there’s no ticket. I am a victim of deception.”

One of the ticketless workers, Monirul Islam from Kushtia, told bdnews24.com that the agency could not give them tickets despite repeated promises.

The agency said it was unable to procure tickets because of high prices, according to him.

It promised him a ticket on Friday evening, but he did not get one upon arrival.

ADDITIONAL FLIGHT

The pressure of passengers prompted Biman to operate a special flight on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route, which was scheduled to take off from Shahjalal International Airport at 7:15pm on Friday, according to a press release.

Biman's press release stated the way to secure tickets for the special additional flight.

It said a representative of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, or BAIRA, would send the list of passengers' names, passport numbers and necessary documents to Biman's district sales office in Motijheel under the supervision of the expatriates’ welfare ministry.

Tickets were available in cash at Tk 73,616 from Biman's Motijheel sales office as per the BAIRA list.

The price was fixed "considering the convenience of the passengers", Biman said.

With the deadline for new Bangladeshi workers to go to Malaysia on Friday, an alleged syndicate took advantage of the time limit and raised the price of tickets to Malaysia gradually to over Tk 100,000 from Tk 30,000.

Even after paying extra for a ticket, many could not get any.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said on Thursday that air fare depends on the ticket suppliers and the agencies.

“The recruiting agencies and suppliers knew about the deadline one month before the end, but had not taken measures accordingly,” he said.

He said Biman was operating three to four flights to Malaysia every day.

Some people from Malaysia asked for permission to charter an Air Cambodia flight from Dhaka to Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and they got the permission, according to him.

“We think it is an efficient method. If Biman had known earlier, it could have taken action. At present, the Hajj flights of Biman are going on, but we have tried to give an opportunity [to Malaysia-bound workers]."