Piles of corpses kept arriving in hospital after Green Cozy Cottage fire on Bailey Road

Immediately after the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage building with several large restaurants and shops on Bailey Road in Dhaka caught fire on Thursday night, people trapped inside desperately tried to flee through a window by using ladders provided by locals.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence joined the rescue efforts minutes later and said they rescued five people injured in the fire that started around 9:45pm.

As dozens were rescued while the operation continued along with the efforts to douse the blaze, bodies started to arrive at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 11:45pm.