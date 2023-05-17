Lightning strikes kill man, 14 cows in Pabna

The dead man has been identified as Sojib Hossain, 25, a resident of Kamalpur village in Luxmikunda Union. He used to take his cattle to the Kamalpur Char on a regular basis.

Sojib’s father Alhaz Pramanik said he had asked his son to return home soon when it started to drizzle in the evening.

“But my son left us forever. I cannot accept this at all. He was the sole earner of the family.”