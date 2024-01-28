Tetulia feels the chill as mercury dips to season-low 5C amid cold snap

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has reported the season's coldest morning in northern district of Panchagarh as a cold snap maintains its grip on parts of the country.

Residents of Tetulia woke up to a frigid Sunday morning as the mercury plunged to 5 degrees Celsius, marking the winter's lowest recorded temperature.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, along with 28 other districts, according to meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan.

In Dhaka, the lowest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from Saturday's 13 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates mainly dry conditions nationwide, with partly cloudy skies. Moderate to dense fog is expected from night to morning and may linger until noon in some areas, potentially disrupting air, river, and road transport.