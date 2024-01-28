    বাংলা

    Tetulia feels the chill as mercury dips to season-low 5C amid cold snap

    In Dhaka, the lowest recorded temperature in the last 24 hours was 12.8 degrees Celsius

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 05:43 AM

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has reported the season's coldest morning in northern district of Panchagarh as a cold snap maintains its grip on parts of the country.

    Residents of Tetulia woke up to a frigid Sunday morning as the mercury plunged to 5 degrees Celsius, marking the winter's lowest recorded temperature.

    A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, along with 28 other districts, according to meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan.

    In Dhaka, the lowest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from Saturday's 13 degrees Celsius.

    The 24-hour weather forecast indicates mainly dry conditions nationwide, with partly cloudy skies. Moderate to dense fog is expected from night to morning and may linger until noon in some areas, potentially disrupting air, river, and road transport.

    The BMD classifies a temperature below 6 degrees Celsius over large areas as a severe cold wave. Temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave, while those between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are classified as a mild cold wave.

    By that token, Panchagarh and Dinajpur districts are experiencing a potentially severe cold snap. However, temperatures are expected to rise tomorrow, meaning the mercury will not stay in the 4 to 6 degrees Celcius range for two consecutive days. Consequently, the BMD is not terming the cold wave as severe.

    On Jan 8, 2018, Tetulia recorded the country's lowest ever temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Other historical low temperatures include 4.5 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Jan 12, 2011, 3.2 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur on Jan 9, 2013, and 2.8 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal in 1968, prior to Bangladesh's independence.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tetulia shivers as mercury dips to 5.8C, season's lowest in Bangladesh
    Tetulia sees season's lowest temperature at 5.8C
    A cold wave affecting swaths of the country is set to persist for at least two more days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department
    Cold wave loosens grip as temperatures creep up across Bangladesh
    Cold wave loosens grip
    The weather is likely to start improving from Friday, with relatively pleasant conditions expected over the weekend
    Bangladesh records season's lowest temperature of 6.6C amid cold snap
    Mercury dips to season's lowest 6.6C amid cold snap
    In Dhaka, the temperature fell to 11 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the city this winter
    Mild cold wave sweeps over Tetulia, but temperatures to rise in a few days
    Mild cold wave in Tetulia, but temperatures to rise soon
    The intensity of the winter chill is likely to diminish in the week to come, the Met Office forecast says

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps