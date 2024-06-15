Of them, one was killed in Atarakchara, while three lost their lives in Kaptai Lake

Four die from lightning strikes in Rangamati, boatman missing

Four people, including a woman, have died in separate lightining strikes incidents in Langadu Upazila of Rangamati.

The incidents took place at Kaptai Lake and Atarakchara of the Upazila on Saturday afternoon, said Harunur Rashid, chief of Langadu Police Station.

According to police, three people died at the scene after being struck by lightning in a boat in Kaptai Lake. They were returning home from Mina Bazar to Langadu Upazila Sadar.

The dead have been identified as Bachchu Mia, 30, Ziaul Haque, 50, and Obaidullah, 30.

After the incident, the boatman Akkas Ali, 45, has been reported missing.

A woman named Rina Begum, 36, also died in another lightning strike incident in Atarakchara Union of the Upaziila.

Md Abdul Awal, additional superintendent of police in Rangamati, confirmed that two separate incidents of lightning strikes resulting in four deaths have been reported.

Police have initiated investigations into the incidents, with further details to be provided upon reaching the scene, he added.