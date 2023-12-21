    বাংলা

    'Collect taxes, dues': Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement

    The Awami League leader urges officials to carry out their duties diligently in response to the BNP's campaign

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 08:57 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 08:57 AM

    Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has responded to the BNP's 'non-cooperation movement' by calling on authorities to carry out their duties diligently.

    "We also say, carry on with the non-cooperation movement. We ask the authorities to ensure that taxes and unpaid bills are collected," he said at a media briefing at the party's Dhanmondi offices on Thursday.

    Quader emphasised the need to identify and take action against individuals who have engaged in 'money laundering' through bank loans.

    "There will be no more leniency. Those evading taxes must pay their dues, along with penalties. We are committed to taking action on this front."

    While most registered parties, including the ruling Awami League and opposition party Jatiya Party, are campaigning for the Jan 7 polls, the BNP and like-minded groups are calling for elections under a non-partisan government.

    After organising a series of hartals and blockades to demand the government's resignation, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced a non-cooperation campaign on Wednesday, urging citizens to refrain from paying taxes and utility bills, and to withdraw deposits from banks. He also called on officials to abstain from their election duties.

