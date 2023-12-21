'Collect taxes, dues': Quader calls for vigilance amid BNP's non-cooperation movement

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader has responded to the BNP's 'non-cooperation movement' by calling on authorities to carry out their duties diligently.

"We also say, carry on with the non-cooperation movement. We ask the authorities to ensure that taxes and unpaid bills are collected," he said at a media briefing at the party's Dhanmondi offices on Thursday.

Quader emphasised the need to identify and take action against individuals who have engaged in 'money laundering' through bank loans.