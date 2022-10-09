Bangladeshi reportedly killed by fire from India’s BSF in Satkhira

The family of a Bangladeshi man says he was killed by fire from India's Border Security Force near the border in Satikhira’s Sadar Upazila.

The dead man, 25-year-old Md Hasanuzzaman aka Manduli, lived in the upazila’s Kushkhali Village.

The incident occurred around 4 am on Sunday in the Koijuri area on the Indian side of the border, according to Hasanuzzaman’s father, Haider Ali.

Hasanuzzaman was injured in the shooting and taken to Khulna Surgical Hospital for treatment, where he died at 7:30 am.