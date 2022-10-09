    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi reportedly killed by fire from India’s BSF in Satkhira

    But the Indian border security agency has initially denied the claim, according to Border Guard Bangladesh

    Published : 9 Oct 2022, 05:39 AM
    The family of a Bangladeshi man says he was killed by fire from India's Border Security Force near the border in Satikhira’s Sadar Upazila.

    The dead man, 25-year-old Md Hasanuzzaman aka Manduli, lived in the upazila’s Kushkhali Village.

    The incident occurred around 4 am on Sunday in the Koijuri area on the Indian side of the border, according to Hasanuzzaman’s father, Haider Ali.

    Hasanuzzaman was injured in the shooting and taken to Khulna Surgical Hospital for treatment, where he died at 7:30 am.

    Haider says his son had illegally crossed the border to visit a relative because he did not have a passport. Hasanuzzaman was returning across the border in the same way around 3 am on Sunday, alongside a few other companions, he added.

    “On their way back, they were spotted by a BSF patrol from India’s Koijuri Camp around 4 am. They opened fire and Hasanuzzaman was hit in the chest.”

    His companions rescued him and rushed him to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, Haider said. When his condition deteriorated, the doctors advised that he be sent to Khulna for advanced treatment.

    Locals found Hasanuzzaman lying on the ground in the border area around 6:15 am, according to the victim’s father-in-law Saiful Islam.

    “Hasanuzzaman has a seven-month old child. We want justice,” he said.

    “The BSF is initially denying the incident,” said Lt Col Mohammad Al-Mahmud, commander of the 33rd BGB Battalion. “We have invited them for a flag meeting. Once we have the meeting, we will learn more.”

