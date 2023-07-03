Deadly blast-hit oil tanker Shagor Nandini-2 catches fire after another explosion

A second explosion on the deadly blast-hit oil tanker Shagor Nandini-2 has triggered a fire during the unloading of cargo and efforts to prevent a large-scale spill on the Sugondha river in Jhalakathi.
Local journalists at the scene, Rajapur village, said they saw three people being rushed to hospital with burn injuries after the latest blast on Monday evening.
Four firefighting teams were working to douse the fire.
The Shagor Nandini-2 tanker had suffered a hull breach six months ago, causing a massive oil spill in Bhola.
Another vessel from the same company, the Shagor Nandini-3, suffered an explosion on Nov 12, 2021 in a similar spot on the river. Six people were killed in the disaster.
According to Jhalakathi police, the district administration, and the cook rescued from the disaster, nine crew members were aboard Shagor Nandini-2 when the first of the latest blasts occurred on Saturday.
Five of them were hospitalised while four bodies were found in the debris on Sunday and Monday.