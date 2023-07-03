Deadly blast-hit oil tanker Shagor Nandini-2 catches fire after another explosion

A second explosion on the deadly blast-hit oil tanker Shagor Nandini-2 has triggered a fire during the unloading of cargo and efforts to prevent a large-scale spill on the Sugondha river in Jhalakathi.

Local journalists at the scene, Rajapur village, said they saw three people being rushed to hospital with burn injuries after the latest blast on Monday evening.

Four firefighting teams were working to douse the fire.