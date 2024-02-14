Hasina to join Munich Security Conference, meet Ukraine’s Zelensky

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Bangladesh for Germany on Thursday to attend the Munich Security Conference, during which she will also meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
This will be her first foreign trip after forming government for a record-extending fourth term in a row.
Besides Zelensky, whose country is at war with Russia, Hasina will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
The Munich Security Conference will be held from Feb 16-18.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed the media on Wednesday about Hasina’s Germany visit.
About Hasina’s planned meeting with Zelensky amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Mahmud said it was the Ukrainian president who sought her appointment and she agreed to meet him.
She would discuss ways to stop the conflict in the meeting, Mahmud said.
“Our position is always against war. We want peace and stability to prevail in the world,” the foreign minister said.
He ruled out any effect of the Hasina-Zelensky meeting on Bangladesh’s relations with Russia.
“Russia is a very friendly country to us. They stood by us during the Liberation War and played a key role in reconstructing the country after independence. Even a Russian citizen died while removing mines at Chattogram Port.”
Hasina will also meet Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, German International Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze and the World Bank’s Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg on the sidelines of the security conference.
The Munich Security Conference is a prominent platform for global discussions on security policy.
The conference this year aims to reinforce the rules-based international order and counter revisionist tendencies.
The event will include debates, side events, and commemorate the conference's 60th anniversary.