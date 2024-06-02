A woman comes from Canada to Bangladesh, kills a man, and then flies back

“I have attained peace after killing this rapist, blackmailer,” says a note found at the murder scene by the police

Police have recovered the decomposed body of Ariful Islam, an expatriate who lived in Japan, from the Bashundhara Residential Area.

Law enforcers believe a woman who came from Canada killed Ariful and returned to Canada.

The body was sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for autopsy on Saturday evening.

Ariful’s decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket at house No. 1/A on Road No. 2 in the Bashundhara Residential Area, said Assistant Commissioner Rajan Kumar Saha.

The house owned by Maati Properties was rented out online to Ariful Islam, 28 and Parveen Akhter, 34 for seven days, he said. On Saturday, Maati Properties called the police and police then found the body with stab marks in the chest and throat.

Police identified Ariful Islam, an expat who lived in Japan after checking various documents found in the apartment. When contacted, Ariful’s family said he met a Japanese woman a year ago, who took him to Japan. They married and were living in Japan.

Meanwhile, police have recovered a notarised affidavit attesting to Parveen and Ariful’s marriage. According to the document, they were married on Dec 30, 2021.

Assistant Commissioner Rajan said Parveen lived with her husband in Canada. Parveen, her husband and Ariful were all natives of Narsingdi, he said.

“Ariful’s family told the police they were unaware of his marriage to Parveen or his return to Dhaka,” Rajan said.

CCTV footage and information from Parveen’s mobile showed she landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on May 17, the police officer said.

“Parveen and Ariful went to the flat at 4pm the same day. The next day Parveen left the flat alone at 6:31am.”

According to Parveen’s mobile phone tracking info, her last known location in Bangladesh was at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Rajan Saha said.

“Parveen came to Dhaka for a day, killed Ariful and went back to Canada. Ariful came to Dhaka on the same day.”

Police found a note at the murder scene, which they believed was written by Parveen.

“This rapist, blackmailer ruined my life’s peace. He came to me of his own accord. I have attained peace after killing this rapist, blackmailer,” the note read.

Assistant Commissioner Rajan said the note, the CCTV footage and the mobile phone tracking led law enforcers to believe that Parveen killed Ariful over longstanding hatred.

He said police would take the necessary steps to bring Parveen back to Bangladesh from Canada.