Indian worker among 3 dead in separate road accidents in Satkhira

Shaheen, the Indian worker offloaded a truck full of stones and then fell off while mounting the truck when another truck hit him, police say

At least three people, including an Indian worker, have died in separate road accidents in Satkhira.

The accidents occurred at the Bhomra Land Port and Shakdaha Bridge at Patkelghata on the Satkhira-Khulna highway, the police said.

The dead were identified as Shaheen Mondal, 20 from North 24 Pargana in West Bengal, Zulfikar Ali, 45, from Bahera Gurugram village in Satkhira and Manirul Islam 34, from Patkelghata’s Krishnanagar village.

Shaheen, the helper of an Indian truck, offloaded stones at Bhomra Land Port and then fell off while trying to get back on the truck, said Mahidul Islam, chief of Satkhira Police Station.

“Another truck coming from the rear hit and seriously injured him. He was rescued and taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.”

In a separate incident, a Khulna-bound freight truck rammed a stalled dump truck parked at the Bhairabnagar junction near Shakdaha Bridge, said Biplab Kumar Nath, chief of Patkelghata Police Station.

“The dump truck was severely damaged and both Zulfikar and Monirul were gravely injured. They were taken to the Satkhira Sadar Hospital at around 2am. the doctor on duty declared them dead.”

All three bodies were sent to the morgue at Satkhira Sadar Hospital for autopsy, police said.