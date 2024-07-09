17 arrestees named in case over exam paper leak, PSC forms probe committee

The CID will investigate the case filed under the Public Service Commission Act

The Criminal Investigation Department of Police has filed a case with the Paltan Police Station over the leaking of the question paper for the Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment exam.

Seventeen people, including former and current seven PSC staff members, detained over the past few days in connection to the leaks were ‘shown arrested’ in the case.

The CID named those 17 arrestees along with seven to eight unidentified suspects in the case, said Touhidul Islam, a special superintendent of police at the CID’s cyber investigation wing.

Moinul Hossain Molla, chief of Paltan Police Station, said the CID filed the case accusing suspects of leaking exam papers. “They will investigate the case under the Public Service Commission Act.”

An investigative report aired on Sunday by Channel 24, a private television station, exposed a syndicate's prolonged involvement in cheating on various exams, including Bangladesh Civil Service tests under the PSC, spanning over a decade.

The report included images of six members of this syndicate.

They also include Abed Ali Jibon, a former chauffeur of the PSC chairman, after photos and videos of Abed offering prayers and describing his wealth went viral on social media.

Following the broadcast, the CID launched an operation to bust the syndicate. Abed’s son Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam was also among the arrestees.

The others include PSC deputy directors Abu Zafar and Jahangir Alam, assistant director Alamgir Kabir, auditor Priyanath Roy, dispatch rider Khalilur Rahman, and office assistant Sajedul Islam.

The CID also arrested Shahadat Hossain, a security guard at the Narayanganj Regional Passport Office, Mamunur Rashid, a staff member at the Dhaka Passport Office, Niyamun Hasan, a medical technician of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, former army personnel Noman Siddique, former Chhatra League leader Abu Solaiman Md Sohel, businessman Sakhawat Hossain and his brother Sayem Hossain, Jahidul Islam and Liton Sarker.

Meanwhile, the PSC has formed a three-strong probe committee to scrutinise the report published about the exam paper leak.

Commission Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain formed the committee on Monday, said PSC Public Relations Officer SM Motiur Rahman.

The committee includes PSC Joint Secretary Abdul Aleem Khan, Director Mohammad Azizul Haque and Director Dilawez Durdana.