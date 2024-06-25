He advises the association to prioritise the integrity and reputation of the police force and its members, steering clear of those engaged in criminal activities

Police association should not protect anyone who runs afoul of the law: ex-IGP Huda

Amid media reports on the substantial assets of some former police officers, former inspector general of police Muhammad Nurul Huda has voiced his disagreement with a statement by the Bangladesh Police Service Association.

He advised the association to look after the interests of the force and its personnel while avoiding any association with individuals accused of criminal activities.

It is not the association's duty to protect police personnel who have run afoul of the law, he said in an interview with bdnews24.com's Inside Out on Monday.

Huda joined the police in 1970 and served as IGP from Jun 7, 2000, to Nov 6, 2001. He later became the secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and retired in 2003.

In 1994, Huda was a national consultant for the United Nations Narcotics Control Programme. From 1995 to 1997, he played a key role in formulating the strategic plan for the police. Since retiring he has become a writer and columnist.

The Bangladesh Police Service Association issued a statement concerning the reporting of police officials' assets, advising journalists against public disclosure. Journalists have countered that this stance could foster corruption.

When asked about this, he said: “I think both these entities, if I could call it that way, have specific responsibilities and these are very important ones. So, it's better not to tell others what they should do"

The former IGP underscored the media's essential role as a service provider for the police, urging cooperation rather than discord. "The police as a service provider also needs the press very much, the media. So, I think we should be in the public interest not to antagonise anybody and to create an atmosphere whereby there is an understanding and appreciation of each other's responsibility."

Highlighting the police's accountability system at various levels, he said: "Your first accountability is to your immediate superiors that is well led in the police regulations of Bengal, 1943.

“Also in the procedural legislation, which in this case is the Criminal Procedure Court. And then your responsibility to the higher political executives and also to the court. So, the accountability is at different levels.”

An accountability mechanism exists, but if it isn’t asserted, the fault lies with the individuals who are occupying positions in such entities, the former police chief said.

"During my service career, we have seen when instances of malfunctioning have come to the notice of the court, they have issued strictures.

“And there is a register in different offices, particularly the Office of the Superintendent of Police, which is called the Court Comment Register. Entries are made in those registers and subsequent departmental actions are taken in pursuit of that.

“So, police officers, when they indulge in indiscreet acts, they are open first to the departmental inquiries.

In cases where penal provisions are invoked, police personnel are subject to the law like any citizen of this country,” he said.

Regarding allegations against former police chief Benazir Ahmed for acquiring illegal wealth, Huda said:

"The reports which point to somebody's indiscretion or illegal acquisition of wealth, these are allegations. And allegations, until these are proven in a court, it should be very difficult to form a definitive point of view.”

"But there can be a finger of acquisition because there are too many allegations and the Anti-Corruption Commission has taken some steps. So, it looks like there is prima facie evidence."

The ex-IGP believes crimes should be attributed to individual responsibility rather than the police force as a whole.

"I personally feel this is principally the fault of an individual. He has to account for it."

Highlighting the role of the ACC, he said: "I think the principal responsibility as far as things are in Bangladesh, it should have been the responsibility of the Anti-Corruption Commission, because they are tasked with this, to the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.”

"The focus is on the illegal acquisition and the corruption of public servants. So, the primary responsibility is there. And since he was the chief of the force, I think there may have been hesitation, even if these people knew it."

Huda also said he understood the criticisms of the ACC's perceived failures in fulfilling its role.

Regarding Benazir's suspected departure from the country amid allegations, he said: "Since the allegations are being looked into by the Anti-Corruption Commission, it should have been their responsibility [to bar his travel abroad]. If they had prima facie evidence and they were apprehensive that the person they were looking for was likely to go out of the country and flee, then they should have brought it to the notice of the court and the court could have issued a restraining order."

“But is there anybody that monitors the travel of such officials in general? No, not to my knowledge, because everybody has the right to travel and that is guaranteed by the constitution, unless there are reasons to prevent it.

“So, in this particular case, if the allegation is the acquisition of wealth and somebody is invested, some organisation is investigating it, the responsibility primarily falls on them… In this case, they should have brought it to the notice of the court to issue a restraining order and the restraining order in that case would have gone to the immigration checkpoints,” he added.

Responding to a question about the killing of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, the former police chief Huda said the incident occurred in India. “And since this is not a continuing offence, the case has been lodged there and I think the investigation, the trial has to be there.”

Huda emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into allegations linking the murder to gold smuggling profits.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, he stressed the importance of a comprehensive investigation.